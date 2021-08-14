ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Around 350 people showed up Saturday at a high school in St. Louis County to pack 100,000 healthy meals for kids and families in Haiti.

Organizers with Feed the Hungry said the event was already planned but the deadly earthquake Saturday morning made their mission all the more important.

More than 300 people dead after 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after at least 304 people died in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the country Saturday morning, Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced in a news conference.

"There's such urgency and need, even more so because of what happened today," Regina Alexander with Feed the Hungry said. "So these meals will be critical for individuals impacted by the earthquake."

Their goal is to get those meals shipped off as quickly as possible to Haiti as it will need a lot of aid in the coming weeks and months.