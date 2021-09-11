ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 350 St. Louisans walked for 21 miles in remembrance and honor of those who died on September 11.
The "March to the Arch" walk kicked off at Highway 141 and Clayton Road in west St. Louis County at 9:11 a.m. Participants made various stops across St. Louis, including at Forest Park's Art Hill for the Flags of Valor display. The march concluded at the Gateway Arch at around 6:30 p.m.
Organizers say the march started with 200 people and grew up to 350 by the time they made their way to the Arch.
