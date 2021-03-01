NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louisans are making sure the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten.
Monday, a group named "Marked by COVID" placed hundreds of felt roses on the campus of University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL). Each rose symbolizes a life lost to the virus. Organizer Angela Kender lost her mother to COVID-19 in June and hopes the visual display will help others process their grief.
“I was extremely lucky to have her considering I only had one parent, to have her was a saving grace,” said Kender.
Kender says the rose installation will travel to other parts of Missouri this year before being displayed in a national memorial in Washington DC. It is part of a grassroots push to designate a National Day of Mourning for victims of the virus. Monday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson joined more than 100 other mayors in signing a resolution to proclaim the first Monday in March “COVID Memorial Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.