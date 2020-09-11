ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Across the St. Louis area, people gathered to honor the first responders killed on 9/11.
In O'Fallon, Missouri, people laid flowers to remember the hundreds of firefighters, police officers and EMS workers who fought to save lives. A ceremony included remarks from students at Fort Zumwalt North High School.
One sophomore told us the family of impacted first responders are always on her mind.
“I understand what they go through because both of my parents were police officers so I know what it’s like to not know if they’re gonna come home,” said Fort Zumwalt North student Sydney Gatewood.
O'Fallon dedicated its 17 foot 9/11 memorial to America's first responders back in 2005.
Firefighters with the Rock Community Fire Protection District honored the lives lost by taking part in a stair climb at Jefferson College in Arnold. They climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
September 11 is also recognized as a National Day of Service.
Stifel teamed up with World Central Kitchen to provide meals from local restaurants to first responders and frontline healthcare workers across the City of st. Louis.
"Americans are called together in unity to pay tribute to the victims and the heroes by performing acts of kindness,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Herbies, Mission Taco, Salt and Smoke and Knead Bakehouse and Provisions delivered nearly two thousand meals to first responders today.
A group of Washington University students planted 2,977 flag across Mudd Field on the Danforth campus. The tradition is now in its seventh year.
Washington University also will lower the American flag over Brookings Hall and ring the bells of Graham Chapel 19 times at 9:28 a.m. to mark the moment the north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
