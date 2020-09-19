ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crowd gathered outside the Old Courthouse in St. Louis Saturday to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Her death has now unleashed what is expected to be a nasty political battle over her successor with the president saying his choice to replace Ginsberg will be a woman.
But critics say with about six weeks until the election, the process should not be hurried along. Watch the above video for the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.