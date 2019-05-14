ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louisans have one of the sexiest accents in America, according to just-released survey.
Big Seven Travel ranked St. Louis accents ninth. One of the big sticking points for our sexy accents is the use of the “ar” sound for “or” (as in “farty” for “forty” and “carn” for “corn").
The sexiest accent, according to the survey, is Texan followed by Bostonian and New York.
Big Seven Travel said they compiled their results in a sample survey of their 1.5 million social audience.
