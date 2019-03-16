ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis showed solidarity with the New Zealand victims with a candlelight vigil Sunday.
People gathered at 1 p.m. at 6655 Delmar Boulevard in University City to support their Muslim friends and neighbors.
Organizer Jessica Bueler said the event is a way for people to stand side by side to show that hate won't win.
"This is something that affects all of us and this continued message of division among people needs to stop," Bueler said. "By creating our own events in our own community, where we have a safe place to get together, mourn and heal together, it's a tremendous thing to do together."
The event was titled "Candlelight Vigil to Condemn Terrorist Attacks in New Zealand."
Speakers from various religious and human rights organizations delivered messages in solidarity with the victims.
The Facebook event reads, "We condemn these horrific acts of terrorism in New Zealand and want to share our unconditional love and support and stand in unity against these acts of violence."
