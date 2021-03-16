ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As more than half a million Missourians are now eligible to get the vaccine, more who are pre-registered with Missouri’s COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator tool are getting links to sign-up. However, many St. Louisans said the locations to choose from are hours away. Jennifer Rhone, from Ferguson, said receiving the email with the appointment link was a let down.
“There was one from Poplar Bluff, Lake of the Ozarks to choose from and I was like 'I don’t really want to drive to those places,'” Rhone said.
Lisa Jahn lives in Lake St. Louis and received a similar email. She said sites she had to choose from were scattered all over Missouri in cities like St. Joseph, Osage Beach, Warrensburg and Moberly, Missouri.
“I ended up clicking, none of these work for me and knocked on wood that it would not be a decision I would regret,” Jahn said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, people making appointments with the state had a list of sites to choose from. But the closest was in Eldon, Missouri, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. The furthest location was in St. Joseph, more than four hours from the St. Louis area. An audit of Missouri’s vaccine rollout, published last week, showed the St. Louis and Kansas City areas continue to have the lowest percentage of people vaccinated. The report also highlighted that nearly 30 percent of Missourians are traveling outside of the county in which they live to get the vaccine.
News 4 asked the Missouri Health Department why their appointment link doesn’t list options closer to St. Louis and a spokesperson said all enrolled vaccinators have the option to list their event with the state, however not all do. St. Louis and St. Charles Counties said they prefer to invite people from their own registration list to ensure that their residents are getting priority.
