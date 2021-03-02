CUBA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Many patients who received the Pfizer vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Cuba on Monday and Tuesday were from the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Cuba is located along I-44 about 90 minutes southwest of St. Louis. Monday, 174 doses at the event went unused, only 25 people who scheduled appointments for Tuesday did not show up. Those who live nearby are expected to be notified to come and get the remaining doses.

Parson: Mass vaccination events planned for St. Louis area amid surplus in rural counties Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 10 percent of Missouri's 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be sent to the state's two biggest urban centers.

The Crawford County Health Department planned to administer 2,200 doses over Monday and Tuesday. The county has the lowest percentage of its residents vaccinated of any county in the St. Louis region. However, a vast majority of patients News 4 spoke to Tuesday drove from the St. Louis area, with only one person saying they were not from Cuba. More than 1,000 people were vaccinated, and all the doses were expected to be used.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the state plans to hold more mass vaccination events in and around urban areas. There have been complaints that rural areas have been favored. Some rural mass vaccination events have received more doses than the number of appointments they could fill.