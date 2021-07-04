ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular brought both St. Louisans and visitors to the Gateway Arch grounds Sunday night.
Fair Saint Louis' fireworks show was its largest and it did not disappoint. The show this year wasn't just about the fireworks. News 4's Gabriela Vidal reports it was families and visitors eager to simply celebrate a near normal Fourth of July. Watch the above video for the full report.
Missed the Fourth of July 'spectacular' fireworks display at the Gateway Arch? Watch here!
