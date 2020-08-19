CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (KMOV.com) -- As colleges and universities around the country welcome students back, some are cancelling in-person classes and sending students home for the remainder of the semester.
St. Louis-native, Irfaun Karim left for his freshman year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill the first week of August. Monday, he said the university announced all in-person classes would be held virtually. Tuesday, Karim said the university sent him an email saying he needs to move-out by August 25.
“It was just shock, it was just plain shock,” Karim said. “It’s been a day and I still don’t really feel like it’s real. I have roommate who’s leaving right now and it still hasn’t processed.”
The university abruptly cancelled in-person classes after about 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week since classes began. As of Monday, 177 students were in isolation and 349 were in quarantine. Karim believes the school should have had a better plan to deal with outbreaks.
“It kind of frustrates me because the university said they’ve been prepared for so long and they can’t even prepare for two weeks.”
The university said it will allow international students and others will special circumstances to stay on-campus. Karim said he will apply to stay but is planning on having to return home to St. Louis in the next few days.
