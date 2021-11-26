ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo's annual Wild Lights display kicked off Friday night to a sold out crowd.
Fifteen light displays can be seen throughout the zoo, in addition to thousands of lights lining trees and walkways. This year, there are six new light displays for guests to enjoy.
"It's amazing," Ekta Patel said. She's in town visiting her sister. "It's been so hard with COVID times, it's good we can go out and do things as a family. The cousins are together after a while, so it's great."
Families can roast s'mores over the fire, view a short version of the Polar Express in the 4D theater and ride the carousel.
"We came here in the summer but this time the experience is totally different, the lighting is beautiful," Patel said. "The kids are having fun, we just got here and they wanted marshmallows so we stopped to do marshmallows before we go."
6-year-old Avni is enjoying time spent with her cousins, who she hasn't seen in a while.
"We only see them when we go on vacation," she said. "This is amazing!"
Near the carousel, a giant lit ornament is the perfect photo opportunity for families. On Friday night, it became the place Todd Bielic decided to propose to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Briest.
"I think she was surprised," he said. "Christmas lights are her favorite thing so this is the best place to do it!"
Bielic said despite his girlfriend's love of Christmas lights, the two had never been to the zoo's Wild Lights before.
"It was on the fly," he said. "I had the ring and this seemed like a good spot."
The zoo is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, allowing for 4,000 tickets to be sold for each night. Friday and Saturday night are sold out, but tickets for much of the month of December remain on sale.
In South City, families looking for a smaller, more intimate experience travel to Jeff Uhlemeyer's house on Healy Court.
For the third year, Uhlemeyer has decorated his home and yard, complete with a train for kids to ride.
"I'm a kid at heart, especially at Christmas," he said. "I'm a one-man operation, I'm here by myself and I love making kids smile."
Kids can ride the train around the front yard, then taking them around the side of the house to the backyard. There, on Saturday nights, Santa will hand out candy to children passing by on the train.
"I like to raise money for Shriner's Children's Hospital, so people make donations and that is where the money goes," he said. "It's a cause near to my heart and family."
Uhlemeyer said train rides will take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.