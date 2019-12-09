ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo's U.S. Bank Wild Lights is underway!
The St. Louis Zoo will also offer a sensory-friendly evening for the Wild Lights show on Monday, December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The sensory-friendly evening is for individuals on the autism spectrum and other visitors with special needs.
The show is open on the following dates from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.:
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29 - Dec.1
- Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 4 - 8
- Nightly, Dec. 11-23
- Nightly, Dec. 26-30
The zoo closes to the public every day at 4 p.m. to get ready for the light show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.