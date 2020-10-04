ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo is playing host to several fall and Halloween-themed events this October.
The zoo is offering "Autumn With The Animals" this weekend and next weekend, Oct. 10 and 11. Families can enjoy everything the zoo has to offer during the day, along with fall decorations, specialty food items and Oktoberfest seasonal beer.
The zoo will also offer its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event Oct. 16-30. Tickets are $7.95 for zoo members ages 2-12 and $8.95 for ages 13 and up. Non-members can purchase tickets for $8.95 (ages 2-12) and $9.95 (ages 13 and up).
During "Boo at the Zoo," families can explore the zoo after dark from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. Family-friendly Halloween costumes are allowed, although it is not a trick-or-treating event. A few exhibits, including the herpetarium and the insectarium will remain open during the event.
Halloweekends will take place during the day on weekends for families, giving them the opportunity to view Halloween and fall decorations during normal zoo hours.
Face masks are required for guests ages nine and up. Reservations must be made for daytime visits online at stlzoo.org.
