ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo held the first of two job fairs looking to hire seasonal workers Saturday.
The fair was from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in The Living World at the north entrance.
Open positions included train conductors, food service, groundskeepers and parking attendants.
Flexible weekday and weekend positions were available for ages 15, with work permits, and up. Zoo officials said being able to interact with people was a must for would-be applicants.
"I told candidates today at the job fair, we really don't have a position here at the zoo where you're not interacting with visitors and trying to make their experience as enjoyable as possible," said Dustin Dechamp, VP of internal relations.
The fair had a strong turnout with a couple hundred people cycling through in just a few hours.
Zoo officials said the positioned start at $10 per hour.
Another job fair will be held Friday, February 8.
