ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some new residents are calling the St. Louis Zoo home.
Two Rhinoceros Hornbill birds, named Mom and Dad, just had two chicks!
Mom built a nest in a barrel and sat there for about three months, and Dad brought her food the whole time.
About a month after the chicks hatch, Mom's maternity leave is over and she goes back to work, bringing food to the babies.
Mom and Dad don't have much time for self care.
"They're a very sweet couple," said a zookeeper. "Like us, they don't do a lot of courtship right now because they are taking care of the babies. But they will gift each other food items and make these really neat vocals to one another. "
Zookeepers expect the babies to emerge from the nest soon.
The zookeeper told News 4 like most human moms, Mom appreciates a shower alone now and then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.