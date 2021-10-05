ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo named Dwight Scott its next Dana Brown President and CEO. Scott will replace Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D, who held the position for nearly two decades.
Scott will start his new position January 3 next year. Bonner will continue to serve the zoo in an advisory role.
“We conducted an extremely thorough international search to find the next great leader for the Saint Louis Zoo,” Cynthia J. Brinkley, chair of the St. Louis Zoological Park Subdistrict Commission, said in a press release.
The zoo began an international search for a new Dana Brown President and CEO in the fall of 2020. The finalists were decided in September of this year, with Scott at the top of the list.
Scott has nearly 30 years of experience coming into the new role. He has been the executive director of the San Diego Zoo since December 2013. He started his zoo career as an animal keeper at the Kansas City Zoological Gardens.
