ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman is using beauty and passion to move lives forward.
The Belle Effect is a project Susan Jones founded that looks to change the lives of all women, especially homeless women.
Jones has been dedicated and devoted to the issues of poverty and mental health in St. Louis City. For three years she served at the St. Louis Public School Board president and currently sits on the board.
”I think whatever we’re doing, we should be moving in purpose,” said Jones. "Anytime you have something, you should be using that into moving something in a positive way.”
Jones is inspiring lives through beauty. She partnered with Paradise Beauty, a beauty supply store, mostly in North City and North County.
Jones’ team will be doing make up at the Paradise Beauty Saturday, July 20from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. If you buy lashes or hair extensions at Paradise Beauty, you’ll get a discount on getting your makeup done by Jones’ beauty team. Money collected will be given to women in homeless shelters to help them get back to a sense of stability.
Donation boxes will be set up at the four beauty supply locations for people to drop off beauty supplies like flatirons, brushes, combs and other items.
Jones says The Belle Effect goes beyond beauty.
She has lived a life without. At a young age, Jones remembers her mother taking her large family to homeless shelters to get bags of food and essentials to make sure Jones and her brothers were taken care of.
“I promised myself that at a very young age while holding that big bag, that one day if I were ever able to that I would give back to my community,” said Jones. “This is just one of the many ways I wanted to that happen along with putting together the talents that God has blessed me with which is doing makeup.”
During Saturday’s event at Paradise Beauty on Goodfellow and West Florissant, Jones’ daughter, 5-year-old Madison, will be selling special lemonade to help the homeless.
If you’d like to donate or help contribute to helping homeless women across St. Louis connect with The Belle Effect through Facebook or their Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.