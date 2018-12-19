ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in Jefferson County said they have found a tiny home reported stolen from St. Louis last week.
In a tweet, Sheriff Dave Marshak said the home was found in House Springs Wednesday morning.
Read: 'I just want it back'; Thieves steal South City woman's tiny house
Meghan Panu told News 4 last week that she’s spent two years pouring her time and sweat into her home.
Panu parked her 20-foot cedar home near Gravois and Michigan Friday night. She was stunned by the news that someone had stolen the home Saturday.
"You hear about stolen cars and trailers all the time but this is a stolen house. So it's shocking in so many ways and it sticks out," said Panu.
No word yet on charges or any other information.
