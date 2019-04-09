ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood facilities and injure staff.
47-year-old Maria Terry posted the threat on Twitter, in a tweet directed at the account @PPact, which is operated by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
She posted the message on November 7, 2018.
Terry later admitted in court documents she was intending to make a threat also intended to intimidate or interfere with people seeking access to, or providing, health services through Planned Parenthood.
“Today’s guilty plea is an important one,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “The Department of Justice takes violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act extremely seriously. This office will continue to prosecute violations of the Act, as was the case here, to ensure that every person’s rights are protected and preserved under the law.”
Terry faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000 for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 for transmitting a threatening communication over the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.