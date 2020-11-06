ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shaulawn Bell says she’s now homeless, having to occasionally stay with family, while living out of a storage unit.
“I literally have to go back and forth out of my storage unit,” said Bell.
She says this nightmare became a reality after she tried to apply for the St. Louis City CARES, rental assistance program. The city was awarded $5.4 million CARES Act funding to help with rental or mortgage assistance.
“I submitted an application, but my question is what happened to it,” she said.
Bell said she applied for the program in August, but she didn’t hear back regarding the status of her application.
“When that pandemic hit, that was it for me, I had already lost half of my income,” she said.
Because of loss of income related to the pandemic, Bell says during the short period over the summer when evictions resumed her case went to court.
Court documents show Bell owed her landlord more than $1,500. In a last dich effort she applied for rental assistance four days before her eviction.
In a letter from the city, they acknowledged she was accepted into the program and noted a local nonprofit would reach out. But from there, Bell said her case went nowhere and she was evicted.
We reached out to the city and they said they are aware of her case, saying they’ve been inundated with more than 8,000 requests from residents for assistance.
The city acts as a third-party, connecting residents with one of the 14 nonprofits providing rental assistance.
In Bell’s case, they say she told the nonprofit she didn’t need the assistance because she was living with a family member. This is a claim Bell disputes.
“That’s a lie. Why would I say that and I’m homeless? That’s a lie," Bell said. "If it’s anything, I’ve been wondering what’s happened to my application. Trust me I’ve called asking what’s happened."
The city says despite the confusion, her application is still on file and Bell can still qualify for rental assistance She’ll just have to reach back out to the original nonprofit assigned to her case.
Click here for information on the St. Louis City Rental & Mortgage Assistance Program.
