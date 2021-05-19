ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman living in Israel for the last 12 years is still trying to come to grips with the sounds of the red alert siren in her neighborhood, signaling a possible missile strike.
"We live with the understanding that anytime, anything can happen," said Yael Stepansky.
Stepansky grew up in St. Louis after her parents emigrated from India to the United States. She attended middle and high school in North County and went on to Florissant Valley Community College.
She then moved to Detroit for a few years, got married and had her first child. That's when she made the decision to move to Israel.
"When I first came 12 years ago I was in an area much closer to the attacks," she said. "I felt like, this is surreal, is this really happening or this something on the news where it's a drill? It's very, very tragic."
Last Sunday, the red alert siren sounded in her neighborhood, signaling the possibility of an incoming missile. Stepansky said she called her daughter and they headed to their building's safe room.
"I actually heard booms in my apartment," she said. "It's like, as much as I can tell you it's part of life, the second it happens it's like, what is going on? You just cannot believe that this is accepted."
Living now in Jerusalem, Stepansky said she's about an hour drive from the Gaza strip, where the majority of violence and conflict is taking place. Still, she lives each day ready for the unexpected.
"It takes 45 seconds for the missiles to reach Jerusalem," she said. "We have the longest time in case of a read alert."
The majority of people, she said, do not want to see the violence continue and want to live in peace. Still, she knows that's easier said than done, with a history between Israel and Hamas dating back decades.
"I go to school with Arabs," she said. "I'm in a university in Jerusalem, I have fellows in my class that are Arabs, Muslims, and we want to coexist."
