PIKE COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old woman killed in a ATV crash Saturday in Pike County.
Police said 19-year-old Lydia Bryne, of St. Louis, was riding a Polaris Ranger on a gravel road near Pike County Road 233 just before 6 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. The ATV traveled off the road and struck an electric wire fence before it overturned.
Emergency crews said Byrne was pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m.
