PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis woman was killed, and four others were injured in a five-car crash that occurred just south of Rolla Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on US Highway 63, just three miles south of Rolla.
Police say a 40-year-old woman driving a 2016 Kia Sorrento southbound crossed the center of the highway and hit the side of a 2017 Ford Focus and then hit a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado going northbound head-on.
Melissa Schmuelling, 54, who was a passenger in the Silverado, was killed.
The drivers of all three cars suffered serious injuries. The passenger in the Focus suffered minor injuries.
