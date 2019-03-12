ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 23-year-old man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that happened on Interstate 70 Monday.
Brianna Laster, 23, of Crawford Road, was stabbed and went to a nearby house looking for help before dying.
St. Louis County police said they received a call around 3:40 a.m. that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been stabbed.
Derrick Sanders Jr., 23, of Florence Place in Jennings, was charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A probable cause statement said Sanders was located at a hospital with stab wounds to his hands Monday morning. The vehicle he was driving was covered in blood and he allegedly confessed to the stabbing the woman while driving on I-70 during a verbal altercation, according to police.
News 4’s Marielle Mohs spoke with Erica Wheeler, who lives on College Avenue, after the fatal stabbing.
“I looked out the peek hole and I see her beating, beating, she was saying, ‘help, help.’ The nurse in me, I wanted to open the door so bad. I thought it was a kid because she wasn’t fully standing on her feet, she was on her knees,” she said.
Wheeler said her husband urged her not to the open door after seeing blood but she said she had to help.
“I thought it was a kid, I kept saying, ‘she hurt, she hurt,’ as my husband’s looking at the window, he said, ‘baby, it's blood, it's blood.’ I say, ‘I gotta open the door, I have to,’” said Wheeler.
Wheeler said when she opened the door, officers were arriving at the scene.
“I opened up the door, she was laying down there lifeless,” she said.
Wheeler told News 4 she did what she could and has no regrets.
“My heart go out to her and her family that was sad. I couldn’t help, I couldn’t help her,” she said while fighting back tears. “So, that could be my children, anybody, I couldn’t help. I called 911, I did what I could.”
The injured woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.
Wheeler said nothing like this has happened before in her neighborhood but when something happens on the interstate people do end up at her house.
“Anything happen on the interstate, they always come here ‘cause this is where the house is,” she told Mohs.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at Jennings Station Road. Police said they were investigating the possibility that the woman was stabbed on or near the interstate before going to the home on College Avenue for help.
The interstate began reopening again around 7:20 a.m.
