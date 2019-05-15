ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents and people with natural, textured hair know how hard it can be to manage, and how hard it can be to find a product and a routine that works.
Well, there's a hair whisperer in St. Louis who's spent years making sense of spirally strands. Tendai Morris comes from a family of hair stylists, after years in the salon she now focuses on clients with natural hair.
"My slogan for my company is, 'my natural is my natural,'" Morris told News 4.
While guiding her clients toward the best version of themselves, Morris developed her own hair care line.
"The mother of invention is necessity," Morris, the owner of Healthy Hair Solutions, said. "I'm the hair whisperer. I’m no magician, but I can help you figure out where you need to be."
It's called Whisper Whip, and it's changing the way St. Louis women are wearing their curls.
Ronni Cowley has two daughters whom she brought to see Morris earlier this year. Cowley said the products have completely changed their hair routines.
"If I was combing hair I would have to do it the night before, or I we were getting up and hour and a half early," Cowley said.
Morris said her products are on par with others on the market, it's the education factor that makes them stand out.
"I have shampoo, shampoo has been around forever, I have conditioner, conditioner has been around forever; the difference is how you use those products with different people," she said.
Morris has hosted Texture Talks in St. Louis and travels across the country teaching clients and hairstylist how to understand textured hair in what Morris calls a “journey back to natural.”
"They are taking the opportunity to express themselves, and not try to conform their hair, but also allow other people to see that it doesn't take away from your professionalism,” Morris said.
Morris is working on hosting a Texture Talk in St. Louis in June.
