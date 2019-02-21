EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest, but was also found to be a fugitive that had a felony warrant for another aggravated battery she allegedly committed, authorities say.
On February 19, officers did a safety check for the parking lot of Beno Nightclub on 6830 State Street in East St. Louis.
Officers say that when they arrived, Jalisa M. Dukes, 24, was being escorted out for trying to fight other people in the club. She was said to have punched the employees bringing her outside.
Authorities say she was placed into custody for aggravated battery and resisting arrest and that is when they ran her background check and found additional charges. Dukes was reportedly a fugitive with a felony warrant out for aggravated battery.
On February 20, the St, Clair County States Attorney's Office charged Dukes with one count of aggravated battery, a class 2 felony, and one count of resisting a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor, authorities say.
