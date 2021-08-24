The St. Louis Wing Company on Manchester is permanently closing as a result of a staffing shortage and economic rollercoasters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Wing Company is closing its doors.

The owner of the restaurant said “the current climate of the staffing shortage and economic rollercoasters” is behind the permanent closure. The business has been on Manchester Road in Rock Hill for over 10 years.

In a Facebook post, the owner said anyone who wants to buy the company can email Bobby@stlwingco.com.

