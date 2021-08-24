ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Wing Company is closing its doors.
The owner of the restaurant said “the current climate of the staffing shortage and economic rollercoasters” is behind the permanent closure. The business has been on Manchester Road in Rock Hill for over 10 years.
In a Facebook post, the owner said anyone who wants to buy the company can email Bobby@stlwingco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.