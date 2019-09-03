ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of St. Louis' next attractions is slowly rising on the western edge of Union Station.
The St. Louis Wheel is a 200-foot “giant observation wheel," or Ferris wheel, that's scheduled to open early October. It will stay open year-round.
Crews started attaching gondolas to the Ferris wheel on September 3. The wheel will feature 42 gondolas, each one will be capable of holing eight people.
It's part of an $187 million project to convert union station into an aquarium, which is scheduled to open in December.
"We think we're an important piece along with Ballpark Village and soon to be soccer stadium west of us to have a major attraction that will draw somewhere between a million and a half and two million people a year,” said Bob O’Loughlin, CEO of developer Lodging Hospitality.
The wheel will be outfitted with 1.6 million LED lights, which can be programmed to create millions of color combinations.
