ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Wheel was lit up red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day Wednesday.
Veterans were also given free rides to celebrate their service, and family members got 20 percent off their rides.
It was a small gesture that one veteran said meant the world to him.
"For those of us who went and did what we needed to do to serve our country, I mean every little thing means a whole lot," said veteran Erwin Johnson. "Everyone has their own personal experience, but it means a lot."
Johnson is an Army veteran who grew up in East St. Louis. He served three tours in Europe and two in Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.