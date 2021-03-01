ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) - Allie and Mark Menne got married in their living room last March, surrounded by just their parents and siblings. But after a year of waiting and four attempts, they will finally celebrate their love.

“Here we are, one year later, finally having our wedding on our one-year anniversary,” said Allie Menne.

They are like thousands of couples who postponed, canceled or altered their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions, travel bans, and health concerns, the wedding industry has suffered immensely over the last 12 months.

“We’re doing to the best we can,” said Kelly Spencer, owner of Social Affair and The Dogwood.

Spencer has operated The Social Affair, a boutique catering company for 12 years. They opened The Dogwood, a brand new wedding venue in The Grove last summer. Not the best time to open a new space, but slowly, things are bouncing back as couples scramble to reschedule their weddings.

“We don’t have any more Saturdays but we do have a couple of Fridays and Sundays available,” said Spencer. They already have numerous bookings in 2022 and even 2023.

In St. Louis City where The Dogwood is located, restrictions of 50 percent capacity, requirements of masks and social distancing remain. A spokesperson for the city said while COVID-19 case numbers are trending downward and things are improving, they are not yet ready to reel back those restrictions.

It’s even stricter in St. Louis County where venues are limited to 50 people. Spencer says they’ve received some business from people who planned to get married in St. Louis County but they’ve also lost business to St. Charles County where there are no restrictions.

“We can’t do anything about it, so we just gotta keep on keeping on,” said Spencer who works to see the positive about it all. Surrounded by couples like the Menne’s who have been through so much, it’s hard not to look for the happy ending.

“We finally get to have our dream wedding,” said Allie Menne.