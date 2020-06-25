ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is upbeat about where the region stands now with the new coronavirus.
On Wednesday the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 stood at 247 but dropped to 216 when Thursday's numbers were released. But there are developments in Missouri and other parts of the country that are being closely monitored by local public health officials.
Other parts of Missouri are seeing an increase in the number of young adults testing positive for the virus. Missouri reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday of 553.
[Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down case numbers in Missouri, Illinois]
The good news is the number of them needing to be hospitalized is low. But task force director, Dr. Alex Garza said he's concerned about who those young adults might infect.
"Who are they going to be spreading to? Will it be one of those more at risk populations that will start to drive hospitalizations," said Garza.
Garza said public health officials in the St. Louis region are also keeping a close eye on the spikes in cases in other states. The governor of Texas halted elective surgeries at hospitals in the largest counties to make more beds available. Seven states are reporting more hospitalized patients than at any time during the pandemic.
Garza said we're a mobile society and that it's only a matter of time before travelers from those "hot spot" states will arrive in St. Louis. He's worried that could drive up the number of cases in our region.
"You know we sort of have this smoldering fire, that's just waiting for some dry wood to be thrown on top of it so it can flame up again," said Garza.
St. Louis County executive Sam Page also spoke with New 4 about the current status of the pandemic in the region. He stressed that people need to continue taking the precautions and not let their guard down.
"But I am proud of our community for taking these hard steps in social distancing the hard steps at a stay at home orders for non essential businesses early on, and for living with those sacrifices because that has put us in a much better position today," said Page.
Thursday's numbers released by the task force also showed a drop in the number of patients in hospital intensive care units and the number of patients on a ventilator
Later on Thursday, Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services attributed the spike in cases to technical issues. They said Quest Diagnostics didn't report new case numbers on two days.
Since June 20, Missouri has reported 2,220 new cases.
