ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a warehouse fire at North Broadway and Switzer Avenue in North St. Louis.
The department posted about the fire on Twitter at 5:30 Saturday afternoon. Large clouds of smoke could be seen as far west as St. Charles.
Authorities reported everyone is outside the warehouse and no injuries were immediately reported. A large pile of recycling and electronics caught on fire.
The story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
