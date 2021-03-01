St. Louis voters can vote for as many candidates as they want in Tuesday's primary

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 6 general election. Incumbent Democrat Lyda Krewson isn’t seeking a second term.

St. Louis is a historically Democratic city. A Republican has not been elected to mayoral office since 1949, and the top two candidates are expected to come from the grouping of Reed, Spencer, and Jones.

Here is a breakdown of those three candidates.

LEWIS REED

Since 2007, Lewis Reed has been the president of the Board of Aldermen and is no stranger to St. Louis politics. A key point of his campaign, like all candidates, has been to curb violence. However, Reed has juxtaposed the mayor's office with his current post, saying as mayor, he could effect change much more quickly.

"It took me six years of fighting to get body cameras in place. It would take the mayor 60 days," Reed said. "It took me five years to put Cure Violence in place, it would take a mayor a year and a half to do it. Because all of the departments work for the mayor."

Reed said he was able to accomplish a lot for the city as aldermanic president and now it's his time to lead. He has reiterated that public safety is number one on his priority list.

"We must be able to get our arms around the violent crime in this city, it is effecting everything to the core of this city," Reed said.

2020 ended with the city having the highest murder rate per capita in its history. As mayor, Reed said he wants to see through legislation he's worked on to address violent crime.

TISHAURA JONES

Tishaura Jones was elected city treasurer in 2012. She tried for the mayor's office four years ago but lost in the primary to Mayor Krewson by fewer than 900 votes.

Jones has said she wants to "to shake things up" in the city, specifically in terms of how the city is policed.

"For every city that has put more officers on the street, it has not made them safer," Jones said in response to the police department being 150 officers short.

She said when you call 911, police officers shouldn't always be the ones to show up. Jones said the city needs to reorient the public safety department to include more than just uniformed officers.

"Let’s include social workers and other licensed professionals so we are deploying the right professionals to the right call," Jones said.

While Reed has said he aims to close the city's the medium-security jail facility, known as The Workhouse, he has said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary for overflow. Jones has opposed that stance, saying that concerns about safety in the jail during the pandemic could be alleviated by not locking up nonviolent offenders.

Another focus for Jones is job opportunities - especially for African Americans. She said over the last 10 years, 20,000 Black people have moved out of the city.

"They are leaving our city obviously because there is no opportunity for themselves or for their families," Jones said. "I think people are looking for hope, not a savior because I am not about to be a savior but I think people are committed to somebody who is going to do something differently because we need to say no to business as usual."

Jones has said she is open to the idea of a merger between the City and St. Louis County to create a stronger region.

CARA SPENCER

Cara Spencer, currently the alderperson for Ward 20, has mad innovative strategies to curb violence a major platform of her campaign.

Spencer told News 4 she built a 10-step plan after examining strategies used by other cities. The first plan of plan is called "Focused Deterrence Strategies," which Spencer says is a collaborative effort between law enforcement, the Circuit Attorney and service providers to target high rate offenders and gangs.

"Focus on the very small number of individuals who are at-risk of being involved in violence. This is a program that helped Oakland drop its homicide rate by about 50 percent over five years," she said.

Spencer pointed to a recent administrative review of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which urges the department to focus on hiring more officers and reallocating resources.

"It really highlighted an enormous amount of redundancy and inefficiency in our police department, so tackling that right off the bat will free up an enormous amount of manpower hours, police resources to focus on addressing violence and engaging in more proactive community policing," she said.

Spencer says racial equality will be a focus of her administration, investing just as much in low-income communities as more affluent neighborhoods. Spencer says she has often felt handcuffed serving in the Board of Aldermen and thinks she can have a bigger impact as mayor.