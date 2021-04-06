ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Concrete barriers have been in place downtown St. Louis for months. Many think they are bothersome and ugly, but they were installed to stop people from drag racing, cruising and to stop people from gathering, therefore, to reduce crime downtown.

Now with some activities coming back to downtown -- will the barriers stay up or go?

Some Cardinals fans haven't been downtown for several months and now they will be welcomed downtown with barriers as they drive to Busch Stadium. The barriers are up to block off part of the roadway to reduce traffic to one lane.

Addressing downtown crime spike takes more than concrete barriers, retired commander says News 4 has been digging through data and speaking with experts about crime in downtown St. Louis.

Deosha Dotson and her family are visiting St. Louis for the first time from Milwaukee.

”It's beautiful. I love it, but with the barriers blocking off several downtown streets, it doesn't create a friendly feeling,” she said.

“It wasn't a positive, wasn't very welcoming at all. It's very confusing actually,” added Dotson.

The barriers went up last year to cut down on drag racing and cruising. The barriers went up to block off parking lots where people gathered to party. In the past, the partiers left trash at Kiener Plaza which caused a rat problem that the city had to take care of. The gatherings also often led to gunfire. Therefore, the short term solution is the concrete barriers.

“We enacted these barriers, they're not pretty. They're ugly, but they work,” said Todd Waelterman, St. Louis director of operations.

Waelterman says for Cardinal games early in the season the smaller crowds due to capacity limits should not lead to any traffic problems but the city will be ready to adjust.

“We're not saying we're stuck and we're going to do this forever. We know this needs to be a liquid situation, have to react and get back to normal...how soon that happens we don't know,” added Waelterman.

There seems to be widespread agreement that the barriers are not the permanent solution.

“They've got to look better, so we've got a group of downtown residents stakeholders, business owners working on what those plans should look like, what those barriers should look like, but question of money. We've got to figure out how to pay for it,” said 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar.

There's no word at this point how long the barriers will stay in place.