ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the State of Missouri prepares for an increase in supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, state and local officials are encouraging other medical professionals to volunteer as vaccinators.
Federal law allows certain medical professionals like midwives, dentists, veterinarians, paramedics and ophthalmologists to volunteer, if they qualify.
Eligible volunteers must be certified in CPR, take a training course provided by the CDC and have an active license, or one in good standing the last time it was active.
"We kind of dedicate our lives to helping our community and I think this is another way veterinarians can help," said Dr. Marcy Hammerle, the lead veterinarian and owner of The Pet Doctor in St. Charles County. "I would definitely give up my day off to volunteer to go vaccinate."
Hammerle said animal clinics cannot host vaccine clinics, so she and other vets would have to be asked to volunteer at a mass vaccination event or other event put on by a local health department. However, she said vaccines administered to animals are similar in concept to those given to people.
"We tend to give animals a little treat, so we were laughing at what we could give people to make the shot a little better," she said.
Dr. Ed Migneco retired from his private vet practice after more than three decades a few years ago and now works at Gateway Pet Guardians in East St. Louis. He is more than willing to volunteer his time, if the opportunity is there, he said.
"You have to have a site who is willing to let vets do it," he said. "We're legal and its okay for us to do it and there are those of us that will be willing to help, we just have to be asked."
Dentists are also eligible to help administer the vaccine. Dr. Danielle Riordan practices at Family Dentistry of St. Peters and also serves as the President of the Greater St. Louis Dentist Society. While her clinic is too small to host an event, she said the society's taskforce has received a lot of interest from area dentists eager to help out.
"We've been thinking about this since the beginning of the pandemic," she said. "Not only getting dentists vaccinated, but being able to help give out the vaccine."
On an average day, Dr. Riordan said countless injections are given to patients for a variety of treatments.
"While we're not giving out vaccines, we are doing injections," she said. "It's a natural bridge and again, something we learn in school within the curriculum."
For now, she said many dentists are considering serving in more of an "adjunct" role, helping as vaccinators at other sites and events.
