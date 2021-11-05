ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A tradition honoring those who serve our county will return to downtown St. Louis Saturday.
The 38th Annual Veterans' Day Parade will be the first in-person Veteran's Day Parade since 2019. Last year's event was virtual due to COVID-19.
The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. near Union Station and proceed down Market Street to Soldiers Memorial. Afterwards, there will be a ceremony and concert in front of Soldier's Memorial.
