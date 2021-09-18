St. Louis veterans, active military members get free suits for civilian jobs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of St. Louis area veterans were dressed for success Saturday, thanks to the efforts of some dedicated volunteers.
HEROES Cares, the American Legion and several local businesses teamed up Saturday for a Suits for Soldiers event in Fenton. Any veteran or active military member is eligible to receive a free suit.
There were 700 suits on hand for men on Saturday and vouchers for dress clothes for women. This is the fourth year for the Suits for Soldiers program and organizers say during that time, they've given away more than 3,000 suits to deserving veterans and military members.
