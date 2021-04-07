ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Veterans Affairs Health Care System will begin administering vaccine doses to the spouses and caregivers of veterans.
Citing the passing of President Joe Biden's SAVE LIVES Act, the VA said they "are proud to offer the vaccine" to those who now fall into the expanded catergory. The act now includes spouses, surviving spouses, caregivers and other beneficiaries.
"Over 40,500 veterans and staff have rolled up their sleeves so far to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with us," said Keith Repko, St. Louis VA Medical Center Director.
To get a vaccine, you can call 314-289-7039 during set hours: From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Online registration is also available, click here to sign up.
