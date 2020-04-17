ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis VA has received approval to conduct a study in which plasma from recovered patients will be used to treat those currently fighting COVID-19.
The study is called "Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19."
Officials say the study will be based out of the Mayo Clinic. The St. Louis VA is the first VA hospital in the country to use such a treatment.
