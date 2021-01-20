ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 2,000 St. Louis-area veterans are one step closer to being protected against COVID-19.
In the last week, the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Health Care System said it’s vaccinated about 400 people each day between their clinic locations at Jefferson Barracks and building at 2727 Washington Avenue in Midtown.
Currently, veterans enrolled with the St. Louis VA who are 65-years and older and those with underlying conditions are eligible. Wednesday, 73-year-old Bob Albrecht received his first dose.
Starting this Saturday, the VA will allow appointments on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those who qualify are urged to email STLCovidVetVaccine@VA.gov to make an appointment. They ask all veterans send a return phone number with their email to make it easier for them to help schedule appointments.
Many veterans News 4 spoke with were able to make appointments within days of contacting the VA.
Dr. Patricia McKelvy, a primary care physician at the VA, said they’ve deployed staff from their medical center to help keep up with the overwhelming demand. There are currently 45,000 veterans registered with the St. Louis VA alone.
