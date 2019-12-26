ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local officials are encouraging residents to give their Christmas tree back to the environment instead of tossing it in the trash.
Natural trees can be taken to one of three city parks and crews will recycle them for free.
"That way residents aren't putting two or three trees in a dumpster, then your dumpster is full and then no one can put leaves or anything else in it," said Alan Jankowski St. Louis' Commissioner of Forestry. "This way we're kind of one central location."
The forestry crew chips up the trees and gives residents the mulch if they want them.
Trees can be dropped off at the following sites:
Forest Park at the lower Muny Opera parking lot
O’Fallon Park at picnic grounds #4 near West Florissant Ave. & Holly Ave.
Carondelet Park between the maintenance yard gate and the recycling containers near Grand Blvd. & Holly Hills Ave.
Trees will be accepted between Thursday December 26 and Sunday January 12.
