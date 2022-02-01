ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week's winter storm is a unique lesson for St. Louis University meteorology students.
Dr. Chuck Graves, Associate Professor of the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences programs at SLU, said, “Mother nature has thrown us an opportunity that it would be foolish of us not to take full advantage of."
Haley Thompson, a senior in the program, said, "I think it’s really interesting to see all the models point in one direction."
Will there be freezing rain, sleet, or snow? That is the question Dr. Graves asked the students. It is their turn to forecast and apply the knowledge in class.
Dr. Graves said, “We’re engaging the students even more than we would normally do.”
On the other side of the forecast desk, is master's student Alex Lamb. His research focuses on the impacts of winter weather and accidents.
Lamb said, “My research, for the most part, has shown that the worst accidents and the most amount of accidents tend to happen with the first snowfall of the year and the biggest.”
The winter storm is expected to create hazardous travel and is potentially the biggest storm of the season for our area.
Lamb said, “Hopefully with something like this, people heed the warnings."
Dr. Graves said the most important lesson for his students to learn, is how difficult these forecasts are.
Graves said, “Little changes make big differences.”
