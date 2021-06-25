ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Saint Louis University security guard shot and killed a man near campus overnight.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Locust, a block north of campus. According to St. Louis police, the 66-year-old guard confronted the man about being armed. During the incident, the security guard fatally shot the suspect.
Police stated two guns were recovered from the suspect following the shooting.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
