St. Louis Ukrainian shares concerns, experience as threat of invasion looms for her home country

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sitting on a bench in the middle of Tower Grove Park, Katya Bolsunova shares an album of photographs from her childhood in the Ukraine.
“I remember when I was in the 3rd grade, my mom and I had a serious conversation with me,” said Katya, “I was 8-years-old and she told me, ‘Never ever tell anybody that you go to the church’.”
Katya says growing up as a child in Soviet Era Ukraine was far from picture perfect, for her family especially when it came down to things like language and religion.
“They consider everything that is American…those are their enemies, and we are Protestants, so we should be terminated or eliminated,” she said. “So you should not exist.”
Katya and her family overcame the struggles of Russian control, the fall of the Soviet Union and the period of crime and poverty that came after it in the late 1990s. Yet, Katya eventually set her sights to the United States.
“I was 33 when I left, and I left to the states because my husband…he lives here,” she said.
Katya left the Ukraine in 2013, eventually settling with her husband in St. Louis. Yet, those who stayed behind would later become victim of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.
“In 2014, they invaded Crimea. No one expected that this could happen because we always considered Russians as our brother[s],” she said. “They took our friend captive, [and] he spent probably five, six hours with his eyes closed, and he did not know he would survive.”
Her friend was eventually released, but the turmoil that year was hard to watch unfold. One of the most infamous and bloodiest days was during a period of unrest where dozens died on Kyiv’s Independence Square on February 20. She felt grateful to be free and safe in the U.S., there were days she could not help but get emotional about what family and friends were facing firsthand back home.
“I don’t know how many tears I shed and how many...prayers I said,” said Katya.
In the Ukraine, Katya worked as a teacher, but upon arriving in the U.S., she sought comfort in baking. It was a passion that helped her cope through the trauma of what she was seeing happen in her home country.
“That was my therapy,” she said. “Because we do love guests, and I could combine my hobby and of course my family, and my friends don’t mind eating that.”
Yet, fear has started to creep back as the threat of war along the Russian-Ukraine border grows once again.
“It’s hard to believe it can happen, but you never know,” said Katya.
Katya says she still has siblings, cousins and friends living in the Ukraine, and while she believes most are relatively safe because they live in the Western part of the country, they remain vigilant and prepared for the worst.
“We all hope that it won’t happen. We all hope that our prayers will be heard, and it won’t happen,” she said.
