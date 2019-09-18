ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the senior United Auto Worker (UAW) officers from St. Louis on the team negotiating a new contract with General Motors is now accused of conspiracy.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson is accused of helping orchestrate a $1 million conspiracy, the Detroit News reports.
Officials say Pearson and other top union officials used the money on personal luxuries.
UAW Region 5 is headquartered in Hazelwood.
Nearly 50,000 GM workers nationwide are on strike, including workers from the Wentzville plant.
