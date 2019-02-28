JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two men from Jefferson County are using their own time to help crime victims find their stolen vehicles. So far they’ve recovered 15 stolen cars and trucks.
"I know exactly how I felt when my truck was stolen, it's not a great feeling," said one of the men.
For their safety, both men requested that their names not be revealed. One was the victim of a theft in 2017 and the other has friends who were victims and is also concerned about the rising number of cars and trucks that are stolen.
“Having to worry every night when I go to sleep, my truck’s not going to be there when I wake up,” said the other man.
Vehicle thefts rose in 2018 across most of the area. St. Louis saw a 1.4 percent increase while auto thefts were up 8 percent in St. Louis County, 9 percent in Franklin County and 9 percent in Jefferson County.
Sometimes the men will look for vehicles that they know were stolen. Other times, they’ll check places where stolen vehicles have been found abandoned before.
"Say if I'm going downtown I'll stop by a couple of the hotspots just to check," said the first man.
The men said they cruise areas looking for clues that a vehicle’s been stolen. Sometimes they’ll find pickups that have the locks popped off or scratch marks below the door handle indicating someone used a screwdriver to try to pry off the handle.
Police tell News 4 their efforts have helped several investigations.
“There's people that know we're out doing this, especially people who have had their vehicle stolen before. But most of the time the public is very thankful," said the second man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.