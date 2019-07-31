ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Treasurer’s Office is helping residents affected by the recent data breaches.
Residents who are one of the hundreds of millions that had their personal information compromised in major security breaches at Equifax and Capital One could be eligible for up to $125.
The Treasurer’s Office wants residents who think they may be eligible for compensation as a result of the data breaches can get help by contacting Reginald Garth at (314) 613-3196 or reginald.garth@operatoinhope.org. He is reportedly available for walk-in appointments at City Hall Room 220 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.
Below are the four things the Treasurer’s Office said should be done for residents to protect themselves:
- Set up credit monitoring with Credit Karma or similar tools through your bank/credit union.
- Freeze your three credit reports here: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
- Change your password at Capital One or your financial institution.
- File a claim with Experian if you want settlement benefits of $125 or more.
In addition, the public is encouraged to take free money management courses and 1-on-1 counseling at the Office of Financial Empowerment. Click here or call (314) 622-4700 for more information. https://www.stlofe.org/
