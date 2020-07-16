ST. LOUIS KMOV (KMOV.com) -- A man who was assaulted at the statue of Saint Louis has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of hitting him, as well as two high-profile St. Louisans who he claims spread lies about him.
Conor Martin said he was just praying at the statue in Forest Park on June 27th when he was attacked by Terrence Page.
Page has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
Page previously told News 4 he did it because he believed the people there were members of hate groups.
Now, Martin's attorney also claims Page was riled up by public statements made by St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and restaurateur Ben Poremba.
A lawsuit filed on Martin's behalf claims Jones and Poremba committed libel by stating publicly that the KKK and white supremacists would be or were at the rally.
"I think that is reprehensible and you can't just go spreading vicious lies against people with no basis in fact and be surprised when someone gets hurt," said Dan Zdrodowski, Martin's attorney.
Poremba told News 4 he had not seen the lawsuit, but said the accusations were not accurate.
Jones' chief of staff said Wednesday the lawsuit was without merit.
When asked for comment, Page responded only by texting "l-o-l."
