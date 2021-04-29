ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A traveling nurse from St. Louis who spent a year battling the COVID-19 pandemic across the country has been diagnosed with cancer.
Yvonne Aviles, 46, was diagnosed with endometrial cancer earlier this spring, after experiencing symptoms of low energy and fatigue for much of the last year. "How could I complain about feeling a little bit tired when these people were dying," Aviles said.
She helped out at hospitals in Seattle in November and December of 2019, when she said hospital staff started noticing an increasing number of very sick people. "We didn't know what we were dealing with," she said. "All we knew is these people were really sick."
After several months of working in the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, Aviles said she couldn't take it anymore and needed a mental health break. "You were the only one that could pray with them, hold their hand, that did a lot to my psyche," she said.
In April of 2020, she went home and struggled with PTSD and said she was often kept awake at night with thoughts from the hospital. "I kept seeing people pass away and the fact that they were all alone and we were the only ones there," she said.
After recharging at home for three months, she took several more jobs at hospitals around Texas. She began noticing serious signs of fatigue and energy loss, but figured it was due to the long hours she was working with COVID-19 patients.
"Looking back now at the symptoms I was experiencing, I should have taken them more seriously," she said. "But in all honesty, there was no time for that. Do I take a 15 minute break to eat and go to the bathroom because in that 15 minutes someone might die alone."
In February of this year, she visited several OB/GYN offices as she worked to diagnose the problem. Because traveling nurses are considered contracted, temporary employees, Aviles said she does not have health insurance.
"We went through our savings pretty fast," she said. "All of these tests and visits came out of pocket."
After receiving her diagnosis, she said her doctor told her to schedule a total hysterectomy as soon as she could. Coupled with the cost of a hospital stay, the family is looking at a $13,000 bill. Aviles said because the condition isn't considered acute, the procedure must be paid for up front.
"This just came out of left field for us," she said. "It was eye opening and devastating."
Aviles said her husband has held raffles, auctioning off his own belongings. Others have donated to the family's Go Fund Me. You can click here to donate.
If the family is unable to raise the money it needs by next Tuesday, Aviles will have to postpone the surgery, which could be detrimental to her health.
